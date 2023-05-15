Joe Rogan slammed for his silence as Israel Adesanya allegedly gets sued by ex-girlfriend 

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is reportedly facing a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell in an attempt to take half of his earnings, according to multiple sources.

Adesanya's status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC is cemented by his triumphs over top-ranked competitors in the middleweight division. Adesanya's charming demeanor and fashion line gave him broad appeal and helped him become a fan favorite outside the octagon.

'The Last Stylebender' has earned millions of dollars, has headlined numerous pay-per-view events, and is currently one of the highest-paid athletes on the UFC roster.

Adesanya's personal life has been thrust into the spotlight, as his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the middleweight champion in an attempt to claim half of his earnings.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud UFC middle weight champion Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend takes him to court for half of his wealth because “they dated too long and she supported his career.” UFC middle weight champion Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend takes him to court for half of his wealth because “they dated too long and she supported his career.” https://t.co/gtCRtqdmeR

Israel Adesanya's fervor in rallying for his teammates and sharing his thoughts on important issues is well-known in the MMA community. He displayed that propensity in spades when he defended Joe Rogan in the face of racism allegations against the UFC color commentator.

An0maly @LegendaryEnergy 🗣🗣 Israel Adesanya take on Joe Rogan makes the crowd go nuts at UFC press conference🗣🗣 Israel Adesanya take on Joe Rogan makes the crowd go nuts at UFC press conference 😂🗣🗣 https://t.co/VmUrCKWExC

However, according to American film producer and internet personality Tariq Nasheed, now that Adesanya is encountering issues in his personal life, the very people that he vehemently defended have kept silent.

The spitfire media personality, who is known for his controversial takes on Black American politics, questioned Joe Rogan's silence in the wake of the lawsuit against Adesanya. He wrote on Twitter:

"Remember when Israel Adesanya was defending Joe Rogan's anti-Black racism? How come no one from "that side" is defending Adesanya NOW?"

Check out the tweet below:

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed



How come no one from "that side" is defending Adesanya NOW?



Israel Adesanya Viciously Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Taking Him To Court For Half Of His Money Remember when Israel Adesanya was defending Joe Rogan's anti-Black racism?How come no one from "that side" is defending Adesanya NOW?Israel Adesanya Viciously Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Taking Him To Court For Half Of His Money mmanews.com/news/israel-ad… Remember when Israel Adesanya was defending Joe Rogan's anti-Black racism?How come no one from "that side" is defending Adesanya NOW?Israel Adesanya Viciously Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Taking Him To Court For Half Of His Money mmanews.com/news/israel-ad…

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley's take on Israel Adesanya facing lawsuit from ex-girlfriend

Like many in the MMA community, Sean O'Malley was baffled by the news that Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend is suing the UFC middleweight champion for half of his earnings. Adesanya's ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell claims that she is entitled to half of his fortune because they were together for so long and she supported him in his career.

O'Malley commented on the drama between Adesanya and his ex-girlfriend on his YouTube channel. Given that they were never married, he said, the middleweight champion shouldn't be obligated to give her anything:

"I don't know how their relationship was ever because I didn't even know he had a girlfriend or anything, but to want half of his sh*t, to want half of what he's gone out there and done, that's absolutely ridiculous. Be happy, Izzy, give her a thousand bucks, she'll be alright." [20:50 - 21:06]

He added:

"Maybe if they were together 15 years, since the beginning, and she didn't work cause she was constantly making him food, massaging, at the gym doing all this stuff for him, then I say yeah. Definitely not half, no way in hell half, but maybe compensate a little bit...I mean, dude, girls, you could be in love but the second happens, them b**ches get crazy." [21:11 - 21:37]

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below:

