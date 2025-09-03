  • home icon
Johan Ghazali on the advice Rodtang personally gave him: "I was a crazy fighter just like you"

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:20 GMT
Johan Ghazali shares what Rodtang told him in his last fight. -- Photos from ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali (left) shares what Rodtang (inset) told him in his last fight. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Malaysian-American fighter Johan Ghazali shared that he received sage advice from Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his last fight. It is something he truly appreciated and words he is looking to incorporate as he continues to develop his game.

It took place ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai battle against Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in June. 'Jojo' said 'The Iron Man' messaged him and advised him on his style of fighting and urged him to make adjustments to better compete.

He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled return to action on Sept. 5 at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali said:

"Rodtang messaged me before and after the fight against Paez. Before the fight, he told me, I needed to change my style. He said, ‘Before, I was a crazy fighter just like you, but I realized I had to change because people were starting to read my style.’"
Ghazali, however, went on to narrowly lose to Paez by split decision in their showdown, his second straight defeat this year.

He is looking to redeem himself at ONE Fight Night 35, where he is battling Zakaria El Jamari of Morocco in a featured flyweight Muay Thai battle.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali encouraged by continued support from team at Superbon Training Camp amid rough patch

Apart from Rodtang, Johan Ghazali is getting constant support from his team at Superbon Training Camp. He said it has helped him a lot as he tries to wiggle out of the rough patch he is currently in.

The 18-year-old star has lost back-to-back matches after going 6-1 in his first seven matches in ONE Championship. He admits it has been tough but that he is getting by it with the constant reminder of his team that it is just a speed bump in what he expects to be a long and successful career.

Ghazali told ONE Championship in an interview:

"The losses are only something that’s on the surface. But me, Superbon, and the rest of the guys who keep an eye out for me, they can see that I’m headed in the right direction."

Johan Ghazali is currently training at Superbon Training Camp in Thailand under the guidance of Thai superstar and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and his team. It is with the end view of further shoring up his game and achieving his martial arts dreams.

