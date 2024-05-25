Johan Ghazali eyes a 'proper' scrap alongside Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat: "I expect a tough fight"

Johan Ghazali looks to keep his undefeated streak alive when he steps inside the Circle for his first outing of 2024. Last year was a massive 12 months for the rising star as he announced himself on the global stage.

With four wins and three finishes on the Friday Fights series, Ghazali earned himself a contract on the main roster.

His first showcase came at ONE Fight Night 17 in December, where he stopped Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds to continue his momentum.

Having been named the breakout star in the promotion last year, Ghazali's next test comes against the experienced competitor Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

The teenage phenom previewed the upcoming clash at ONE 167 in an interview with ONE Championship, where he said that this one could hit the later rounds:

"I expect to have a fight, a proper one. I expect a tough fight. But like any other fight, I'm going for the knockout, hopefully in the later rounds, maybe round two or three. But I expect a tough fight."

Johan Ghazali will look to pick up right where he left off

ONE 167 is another boost for Johan Ghazali as he competes on an even bigger stage at this stacked card.

His previous performances in the ONE Championship have steadily built up the hype around him, but of course, winning is always the most important factor.

Ghazali shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon and at just 17 years old, to say he has time on his side would be doing him a disservice.

Beating Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on June 7, especially if he does it in impressive fashion, will only mean for an even bigger fight and platform next time out as he continues to climb from strength to strength.

2024 could be yet another huge year for Ghazali and his rapid ascension.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.