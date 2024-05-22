Johan Ghazali on why ONE 168 will be a 'perfect moment for legends Seksan, Liam Harrison to ride off into the sunset

Johan Ghazali is excited for one of the huge fights that is already confirmed for ONE Championship's return to the United States.

At ONE 168, the promotion lands back in Denver, this time at the Ball Arena, for what is sure to be one of the biggest events of the year. Already booked in for September 6 is a true dream clash for striking fans as two of the most entertaining and legendary fighters in the sport meet for the first time.

Liam Harrison had made it very clear that once he was back from the injury he suffered, he wants to face Seksan in the near future. Both men have spoken recently about winding down their careers so this match-up could have been left as one that got away.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali said that concerning both men and their accomplishments, he sees this fight as a great way for both of them to bow out in style:

"Liam Harrison versus Seksan is going to be a crazy fight. Both of them are crazy, both them are number 1. It would be nice for both of them to retire after this match, not that they're old or anything, but because it'll be the perfect moment for them to close out their epic careers."

June 7 awaits both Johan Ghazali and Liam Harrison

Johan Ghazali has made it clear that he also wants to be a part of ONE Championship's events in the United States this year. However, before he can get carried away with packing his bags for a stop in Denver, he is focused on continuing his winning streak at ONE 167.

On the same night that he faces Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, Liam Harrison is also back in action against Katsuki Kitano before he goes on to face Seksan several months later.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.