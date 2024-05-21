Johan Ghazali says Katsuki Kitano will have to be wary of Liam Harrison's vicious kicking game: "He won't stop"

Johan Ghazali is looking to continue his impressive win streak when he returns on the stacked ONE 167 card in just a few weeks. The event that is heading to the Impact Arena brings a show full of all-action fighters and some of the biggest names in the promotion.

Among them, the rising star is sure to want to make an impact, but that's far easier said than done when you have the likes of Liam Harrison on the card.

The British veteran is set to make his long-awaited return to competition on June 7 following the harrowing knee injury that has kept him out since 2022. His comeback fight is set to take place against Japan's Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup that many are looking forward to.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali admitted that he isn't too familiar with Harrison's opponent, which is sure to be the case for many fans.

He did, however, state that Katsuki will need to watch out for one of the most dangerous weapons that 'The Hitman' brings to the table:

"I'm not too familiar with Katsuki, but knowing Liam Harrison, I feel like he'd kick his legs a lot. He won't stop doing that. And Katsuki needs to be ready all the time when Liam's gonna came at him with those kicks."

Johan Ghazali should be totally focused on the win

With a card that has so many huge names on it, Johan Ghazali may have a tough task in front of him if he plans on leaving with a bonus.

His next contest comes as a decent step up in competiton as he takes on the experienced Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Sharing the card with fighters like Liam Harrison and Rodtang is sure to be a great moment for Johan Ghazali. While he will be looking for the finish as always, the most important thing is that he keeps winning at this stage in his career.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video susbscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime.