Johan Ghazali says Tawanchai makes easy work of Jo Nattawut in rematch: "He has been fighting Muay Thai a lot more"

Johan Ghazali is set to return on the stacked ONE 167 card, where he will look to maintain his undefeated run under the ONE Championship banner. The promotion is planning a huge show for June 7 wthat is set to be the biggest night they've ever held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the top of the card are two title fights, with Stamp Fairtex closing out the show in defense of her ONE atomweight world championship. In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in a rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

The two men previously met back at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, where Tawanchai was able to earn a closely contested decision under kickboxing rules.

Johan Ghazali believes that the same result will happen in a more convincing manner the second time around now that they're competing in Muay Thai instead.

He told ONE Championship that he is expecting the champ to make a statement on fight night:

"In Muay Thai, I feel Tawanchai is taking this easy. He has elbows, kicks, and knees, he has been fighting Muay Thai a lot more than kickboxing. So yeah, a win for him here."

Johan Ghazali will look to make a statement of his own

With how stacked the lineup is for ONE 167, there will undoubtedly be highlights spread across the entire card, and Johan Ghazali will want to produce one of them.

The all-action fighter who has proven himself to be a lethal finisher will look to secure his latest win in the flyweight Muay Thai division when he takes on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

When you have the likes of Stamp, Tawanchai, Rodtang, and Liam Harrison, with the list going on and on, all on the same card, it's going to be tough to walk away with a bonus on what is sure to be a memorable night of action.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.