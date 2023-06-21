John Gotti III reveals bizarre reason why referee Kenny Bayless called off his fight with Floyd Mayweather

John Gotti III recently unveiled a peculiar revelation surrounding the unexpected termination of his fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, shedding light on the rationale provided by referee Kenny Bayless.

An intense altercation erupted at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, during the exhibition match between Mayweather and Gotti III, resulting in a chaotic brawl. Referee Kenny Bayless encountered significant difficulties in managing their incessant clinches and putting an end to their exchange of offensive remarks.

As tensions escalated and the confrontation became increasingly volatile, Bayless made the decision to halt the fight. In Round 6, he disqualified both fighters due to their continuous verbal provocation and failure to adhere to the rules of the bout.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, John Gotti III opened up about the contentious moment when referee Kenny Bayless halted his fight, citing verbal exchanges as the reason:

"Kenny Bayless came over to my corner and Floyd's, and warned us the round before and said 'You guys have to stop cursing at one another, otherwise I'm gonna pull up the fight.' Next round comes up and we pick where we left off, I'm cursing at him, he's cursing at me... and then Kenny Baylesswaves the fight off."

He added:

"It's unheard of, people have the narrative that... I was clinching him the whole fight and I got disqualified and I was a bitter and sour loser and I attacked Floyd. That's not how it went, you can hear Kenny after the fight on audio, saying he want me and Floyd numerous times to stop or we gonna call the fight. And that's exactly what happened but I have never seen anything like that. It was very wierd"

John Gotti III suspended by commission, Floyd Mayweather walks away unscathed

In the aftermath of the intense post-fight brawl involving John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather, the Florida State Athletic Commission has taken decisive action by imposing a six-month suspension on Gotti III.

However, in a surprising turn of events, no similar consequences have been levied against Mayweather.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn John Gotti III has been given a six-month suspension by the Florida Commission for the Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight brawl, a spokesperson has confirmed. No punishment for Mayweather. [ @MMAFighting John Gotti III has been given a six-month suspension by the Florida Commission for the Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight brawl, a spokesperson has confirmed. No punishment for Mayweather. [@MMAFighting]

