Watch: John Gotti III vs Floyd Mayweather boxing event sees alleged man striking woman behind her head in shocking backstage attack

Floyd Mayweather fought John Gotti III this weekend and the aftermath of the event was endless drama inside and outside the ring.

The pair got into a scuffle inside the ring after Kenny Bayless called a stop to the contest and it broke out into a full-blown brawl. This fight triggered a lot of other scuffles between members from the two teams and even fans who were in attendance. In a video shared to Twitter by user @AccordToBoxing, an 'alleged' man can be seen swinging at a women trying to get out of the venue.

Take a look at the video:

AccordingToBoxing @AccordToBoxing



An “alleged” man chases after woman & strikes her behind the head backstage at the



#Boxing BreakingAn “alleged” man chases after woman & strikes her behind the head backstage at the #MayweatherGotti event…What a disgrace.. Breaking🚨An “alleged” man chases after woman & strikes her behind the head backstage at the #MayweatherGotti event…What a disgrace..‼️#Boxing https://t.co/z4jBjjyQVM

This altercation broke off from the fight between Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex which went viral on the internet. Netizens were shocked to see so many brawlstaking place at such a big event featuring two big names. Some fans called the event a 'disgrace' while others found the brawls more entertaining than the actual fight.

The referee had warned both John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather between rounds five and six that he would call a stop to the contest if the fighters kept talking trash during the bout. When he finally did stop the fight, Gotti did not take it well and pushed Bayless to the side and started swinging at Mayweather.

John Gotti III names Floyd Mayweather as a life-long rival and calls on Conor McGregor to team up against him

John Gotti III did not do much damage to Floyd Mayweather inside the ring. 'Money' was too good for him from the moment the bell rang. However, following the scuffle that ensued after the fight was stopped, the incident has not sat well with the grandson of the infamous mob boss. He shared a photo of the altercation on Instagram and said:

"punk b**** @floydmayweather you my enemy for life"

He added:

"bum never put me down or stopped me it was a DQ for no reason"

He then put another story calling Conor McGregor for backup:

"@thenotoriousmma we need back up"

Take a look at the screenshots:

John Gotti III's wife and daughter also sent threats to the Mayweather family with Nicolette Gotti threatening to come after 'Money's' daughter sooner or later. The entire altercation has not sat well with a boxing fan who called it a 'circus':

"Absolute circus..."

Take a look at the tweet:

Poll : 0 votes