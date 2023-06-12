Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III, UFC star Sean Strickland's latest tweets, and more.

#3. Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in a massive brawl, 'Money' receives cold threat

The Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III exhibition boxing match on Sunday, June 11, ended in a volatile melee at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise Florida.

Mayweather was asserting his dominance on Gotti III when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the contest on grounds of repeated grabbing by the mobster's son. Gotti III immediately expressed his displeasure by charging at Mayweather, only to get rocked himself.

TSN @TSN_Sports



( : @The_ZeusNetwork) The ring was flooded with members from both camps after an exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III was stopped. 🥊 The ring was flooded with members from both camps after an exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III was stopped. 🥊(🎥: @The_ZeusNetwork) https://t.co/JMUPEW8F9u

The ring got immediately flooded with members of both teams, resulting in a rabid Royal Rumble-esque situation then and there. It dragged on as more kicks and punches were landed in altercations in the back alley of the venue. Another fight broke out between internet sensations Big Lex and Joseline Hernandez backstage as well.

Amid the brawl, Mayweather looked calm and composed. He was even spotted in good spirits later backstage.

HipHopCloud.TV @hiphopcloudtv Floyd Mayweather in a good mood after Boxing match against John Gotti III Floyd Mayweather in a good mood after Boxing match against John Gotti III https://t.co/N6p86t6Lye

However, Gotti III did not share the same amiability. He took to Instagram to post multiple videos of the violence and send a cold threat to Mayweather, vowing to maintain a lifetime rivalry with the undefeated boxer:

"Punk b*tch @floydmayweather you my enemy for life."

In another story, he wrote:

"Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason."

John Gotti III's stories via Instagram

He had also tagged UFC megastar Conor McGregor in another story but deleted it soon afterwards.

#2. Leon Edwards is a better fighter than a goalkeeper - World XI found that out the hard way

Leon Edwards recently participated in the Soccer Aid charity soccer match between England and World XI. He posed as the goalkeeper for the World XI team in the match that took place at Manchester United's home, Old Trafford, to help raise money for UNICEF.

Captained by Usain Bolt, World XI sailed to a 4-2 victory, but Edwards received his fair share of criticism for doing a poor job of goalkeeping. Fans roasted 'Rocky' for ceding England their first equalizer goal, scored by the popular Netflix show Sex Education's lead actor, Asa Butterfield.

Watch the goal below:

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA



All for a great cause.



UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will want to forget this moment at #SoccerAid All for a great cause. UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will want to forget this moment at #SoccerAid 😂All for a great cause. https://t.co/a8F34tbUfN

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes then put England ahead with a stunner that left the UFC welterweight champion clueless.

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA



Paul Scholes scores a second against Leon Edwards Paul Scholes scores a second against Leon Edwards⚽️ https://t.co/FAlSt0de5W

Thankfully, Edwards' performance did not cost World XI the match, with Liverpool's Robbie Keane and Love Island star Kem Cetinay saving the day. But he did get trolled by merciless fans on MMA Twitter.

#1. UFC star Sean Strickland reveals some family secrets in latest tweet

Sean Strickland prefers to keep it honest with zero filters while speaking, be it on social media or in real life.

In a recent tweet, he posed an X-rated question for his fans to answer on Twitter:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA You ever been in a hotel so dirty you don't even wanna jerk off because you're afraid you might get an std? You ever been in a hotel so dirty you don't even wanna jerk off because you're afraid you might get an std?

One Twitter account, @OptionsTrigger, posted a picture of a motel, which seemingly reminded the UFC middleweight of some not-so-fond memories of his childhood:

"Wow wow don't knock on the motel 6.... That was my mom's favorite hide out when my dad drank too much lol lots of good memories playing in that parking lot by McDonald's."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA MMA.Analyst🇲🇽 @OptionsTrigger @SStricklandMMA @SStricklandMMA https://t.co/IgDYdWa6fD Wow wow don't knock on the motel 6.... That was my mom's favorite hide out when my dad drank too much lol lots of good memories playing in that parking lot by McDonald's twitter.com/OptionsTrigger… Wow wow don't knock on the motel 6.... That was my mom's favorite hide out when my dad drank too much lol lots of good memories playing in that parking lot by McDonald's twitter.com/OptionsTrigger…

