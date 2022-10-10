"We'll see who's clean and who's not"- 'Big' John McCarthy talks about why Conor McGregor not being tested by USADA for about a year might not a big deal

Conor McGregor is the only UFC fighter who has not been tested by USADA in 2022. Former mixed martial arts referee and current analyst John McCarthy shared why he believes the lack of testing is not as big of a deal as many believe it to be.
Speaking on his WEIGHING IN podcast, John McCarthy shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's lack of USADA testing:
"Conor will be tested before he comes back... The guy has not been fighting. Whatever he's doing as far as getting himself healed and ready, just get yourself ready to fight. When that fight comes in, I want to see him tested, I want to see everyone around him tested and we'll see who's clean and who's not."
McCarthy added:
"You can't sit there and say anything now because he hasn't been tested. 'Oh, that means he's on steroids.' Well, he might have been taking something that would be considered based upon trying to heal up his leg from the nasty injury that he had and the surgery that he had, all possible."
McCarthy speculated that McGregor could have been cleared to use a banned medication that was prescribed by his doctor as he recovers from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264.
Watch John McCarthy discuss Conor McGregor's lack of USADA testing below (starting at the 51:46 mark):
Conor McGregor steroid usage suggested by Justin Gaethje
During his recovery from injury, Conor McGregor has visibly grown in size, while also avoiding USADA testing. This has led many to speculate that the No.12-ranked lightweight is using banned substances. No.3- ranked Justin Gaethje recently shared that he believes McGregor is indeed taking steroids.
Speaking to MMA Fighting, Gaethje stated:
"Sounds to me like he's off taking steroids right now. He hasn't been drug tested by USADA in quite some time. I'm looking for fair competition. If he's on steroids, then give me steroids and let's go. I'm down with that. My health is my biggest factor."
While Gaethje's comments are controversial, he could also be angling for a money fight against the UFC's most profitable fighter of all-time. It was recently reported that Gaethje could be the opponent for McGregor's return fight in early 2023.
Check out Justin Gaethje's comments on the Irishman below: