John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam officials for delaying fighter visas, recall plight of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father

John McCarthy and Josh Thompson spoke about the delay in issuing visas to fighters like Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast. In a recent episode of their podcast 'Weighing In', John McCarthy and Josh Thompson slammed the officials in charge of issuing visas:

"These guys are getting some definite difficult times from U.S government. I don't understand, when you can look at this guy and you can see that he's fighting on a fight card. A professional fight card, a company like the UFC which you know is the real deal and he's on that fight. How much paperwork do you have to go through to figure out, 'Yeah I can let this guy in,'" said John McCarthy.

"Remember Khabib's father wasn't allowed to come over several times. It's like you know it's his son, like you know his son is main eventing fights that are being talked about worldwide. How difficult is it, like 'Hey can my dad get his visa?' I don't f****** get it, like what's the problem?" Josh Thompson said.

John McCarthy hopes the UFC won't let Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast cut weight to 155lbs for their upcoming bout at UFC 266.

McCarthy believes both these fighters should match up at 165, 170 or 175 pounds instead. He thinks they won't have enough time to cut down their weight safely which might affect their performances.

Nasrat Haqparast @Nasrat_mma Passport and visa picked up ✅ Las Vegas we’re coming ! Weigh ins in 32 hours ! #UFC266 Passport and visa picked up ✅ Las Vegas we’re coming ! Weigh ins in 32 hours ! #UFC266 https://t.co/WTWNjSYB7y

The bout between Hooker and Haqparast has become quite the story. It has had its ups and downs but it is now confirmed that the pair will face each other at the UFC 266 event.

John McCarthy believes Canelo Alvarez will light Caleb Plant up in their upcoming bout

While reacting to the scuffle between Alvarez and Plant during a recent press conference, McCarthy said, "Canelo is going to light Plant up." He predicts Alvarez will easily win his upcoming bout against Plant due to his incredible reflexes and ability to land vicious counter shots.

