"Fans want to see entertaining fights" - John McCarthy doesn't blame Dana White for refusing to book the Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza trilogy

John McCarthy has weighed in on why Dana White isn't interested in booking a Carla Esparza vs. Rose Namajunas trilogy fight.

The anticipated rematch between Namajunas and Esparza left the MMA world buzzing but not in a good way. Neither fighter made an impact during the fight and set a record low for strikes thrown in a championship level match. At the post-fight conference, Dana White was not in favor of immediately booking a trilogy fight between Namajunas and Esparza, and fans couldn't blame him.

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy explains why he believes White is not in a hurry to book the fight on his podcast Weighing In:

“You cannot blame Dana for looking at this and going, "I don’t want to put that fight right back together." It was just not an entertaining fight. Fights, unfortunately, there’s two ways of looking at the fight: technical fight, yes, it was. Very technical."

He added:

"Rose had her gameplan. That’s what she followed. I think she followed her gameplan the way that her coaches wanted. I think Carla did the same thing, and it just made for a boring fight. It just wasn’t an entertaining fight. Fans want to see entertaining fights.”

Fans expressed boredom and anger during the fight, with many claiming it put them to sleep. UFC superstar and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recorded his reaction to the fights that night. He had a hard time staying awake as the match went on.

Below is a photo of Adesanya while watching the UFC 274 co-main event:

Rose Namajunas disagrees with UFC 274 result

In what has been coined "the most boring UFC fight ever" by many fans because there were minimal strikes thrown, Rose Namajunas believes she was the victor.

The former strawweight champion expressed disbelief when Esparza's hand was raised and refuted the decision at the post-fight press conference. Additionally, she downplayed Esparza's takedowns and found none of her strikes to be significant.

'Thug' Rose would love to run it back and try to reclaim the strawweight title. However, due to their dim performance at UFC 274, Dana White is in no rush to make their second rematch happen. He has already confirmed that the winner of Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 will fight for the title next. This channels uncertainty in Namajunas's return to the octagon.

