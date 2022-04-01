“Every son’s dream is to give back to their parents” - John Wayne Parr gives back to his mom Debra after ONE X

John Wayne Parr is one of the most accomplished strikers of all time, but his most important designation might just simply be being a loving son.

The legendary Australian kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter fulfilled a promise to his mom Debra after his retirement fight at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary spectacle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last weekend on March 26.

On Instagram, Parr shared his gift to his mother along with a simple message of “love ya mum.”

He wrote:

“It might be April 1st, but it’s Mother’s Day for my Mum today. Every son’s dream is to give back to their parents one day. Today, is that day for me!” the 45-year-old wrote.

Parr’s gift to his mother, which he posted on Instagram, earned the praise of ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes, and Dutch kickboxing legend Andy Souwer.

Parr had an illustrious career in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, winning multiple world championships including the WKA Muay Thai middleweight, WKBF K-1 middleweight world Muay Thai Council Kings Cup Tournament, and K-1 ISKA Muay Thai middleweight championship.

John Wayne Parr exits competition, gains instant respect from Folayang

John Wayne Parr fought his retirement match at ONE X against Filipino fighting legend Eduard Folayang in a fight where he sought his 100th career win.

That century-mark, however, wouldn’t be included in Parr’s career achievements. The Australian lost to Folayang in a striking classic that captivated the audience especially in the final minute.

Nevertheless, Parr’s record of 99-34-1 is still an accomplishment rarely seen among fighters.

Parr was already behind during the fight but caught his second wind to trade massive shots with Folayang but it was the Filipino’s fight to take.

It was after the fight that both Folayang and Parr got emotional. Both climbed the circle to thank the fans for their support while ‘Landslide’ gave his respects to ‘The Gunslinger.’

Folayang’s Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao also showed his respect to Parr via Instagram. He posted:

“We didn’t gain an opponent, we gained a brother in John Wayne Parr-a Muay Thai legend, a genuine hero, a critically-acclaimed martial artist, and Mr. Nice Guy. You can’t help but love this gladiator.”

Edited by Allan Mathew