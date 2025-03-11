"John Wick 5," "You can go into acting" - Fans react as Francis Ngannou teases hilarious career switch, sends a message to Monica Bellucci

Francis Ngannou seemingly put forth a lighthearted indication about possibly switching from a combat sports career to another profession. 'The Predator' even referenced legendary actress, Monica Bellucci. Fight fans soon chimed in with their reactions to Ngannou hinting at a career switch.

The Cameroon-born Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion and the inaugural PFL Super Fights heavyweight champion. The MMA combatant has competed in boxing as well. Meanwhile, Italy's Bellucci is considered a legend in the cinema and modeling realms. She's well-known for having extensively worked in Hollywood.

In a recent Instagram post, Ngannou posted a few photographs and videos, which are believed to be from the sets of a movie he's shooting alongside Bellucci. The veteran fighter made an allusion to the Saudi Arabian Riyadh Season's Al-Hisn Big Time Studios, which many hail as the biggest film studio in the Middle East.

Ngannou has previously worked with Riyadh Season in his boxing ventures and with the PFL as well. Also, he implied that his film with Bellucci might be titled, '7 dogs,' wherein he's essaying the role of a private security personnel. Tagging Bellucci in the post, he wrote:

"I might as well go back to security after I'm done fighting, since I haven't decided what to convert to. It seems I still have the reflexes for it, and @monicabellucciofficiel would agree. If you need private security, you know what to do, but let me tell you, I'm not cheap though [*money bag emojis] #7dogs #Al-HisnBigTimeStudios #RiyadhSeason"

Check out Francis Ngannou's Instagram post below:

Taking to his post's comments section, a number of fans encouraged Francis Ngannou to pursue a career as an actor, alluding to his past experience in the acting realm. One commenter brought up the John Wick movie franchise and wrote:

"John Wick 5"

Another fan similarly opined:

"You can go into acting"

Some fans jibed at him over his knockout defeat in his boxing match against Anthony 'AJ' Joshua from last year. One observer questioned:

"What if it was AJ at the door"

Alternatively, some fans implied that he could venture into any dominion he wanted to. A fan highlighted:

"The World is yours Champ"

Some fans jestingly speculated about how Francis Ngannou would transition to being a private security personnel, while one fan urged him to consider acting:

"Just act mate!! You'd be dope af"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Francis Ngannou's potential next move in fighting, past ventures in cinema

Francis Ngannou hasn't competed since his knockout victory against Renan Ferreira in his PFL promotional debut in October 2024. Nevertheless, earlier this year, 'The Predator' seemed to suggest that he'll return to combat sports competition soon -- most likely in a boxing match rather than an MMA bout, possibly against former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

As for Ngannou's ventures in the world of movies, he made his acting debut with a cameo in the 'F9' movie from the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. He has appeared in other projects too.

Speaking to the UFC about his debut a few years ago, Ngannou hailed his co-workers for patiently teaching and welcoming him to acting:

"Yeah, that was the 'Fast & Furious' ... They were very patient."

Watch Francis Ngannou discuss his maiden movie below (0:00):

