"I'm going to smash him" - Johnny Walker announces fight against Ion Cutelaba on September 10

Johnny Walker will be looking to break a two fight losing streak when he returns to action on September 10 against Moldovian 'Hulk' Ion Cutelaba.

Walker took to his YouTube channel to announce the fight, which will take place at UFC 279 alongside the recently announced Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight.

"I'm going to fight September 10th, Las Vegas Nevada, Ion Cutelaba. Yeah, I'm going to smash him. That's it."

Watch Johnny Walker discuss his next fight below:

Walker arrived in the UFC with a lot of hype via the 2018 season of Dana White's Contender Series. He won his first three fights in impressive fashion with a variety of violent KOs. His hook kick to spinning backfist KO of Justin Ledet was a especially memorable, and it only took him 15 seconds to do it.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

Johnny Walker finished Justin Ledet just 15 seconds into their fight, two years ago today Johnny Walker finished Justin Ledet just 15 seconds into their fight, two years ago today #UFC https://t.co/qhMYtR8rcr

Unfortunately, a shoulder injury suffered doing 'the worm' in the cage put his winning ways to an end. Since then he's gone 1-4 in his last five. His last loss to Jamahal Hill in February was a bad first round KO just three minutes into the first round.

Ion Cutelaba has had an uneven UFC career, trading wins and losses since being signed in 2016. He's now 5-6 with the organization and coming off a first round submission loss to Ryan Spann. Spann happens to be the last opponent Walker has beaten; the Brazilian earned a first round KO over him in September 2020.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Ryan Spann was 20 seconds away from finishing Johnny Walker, unfortunately he shot for a takedown.

Ryan Spann was 20 seconds away from finishing Johnny Walker, unfortunately he shot for a takedown.https://t.co/cHFI3Gvk98

The time Johnny Walker injured himself doing 'the worm' dance after a win

Walker is known for generating a lot of highlight reel footage during his fights, which was the case when he fought Misha Cirkunov in March 2019. He knocked Cirkunov out with a flying knee just 36 seconds into their bout, and then followed that up with 'the worm' dance.

Namu @bioniclegamer johnny walker doing the worm next to someones lifeless body is the funniest thing ive seen johnny walker doing the worm next to someones lifeless body is the funniest thing ive seen https://t.co/RvfoonXGuN

This wasn't the first time Walker had thrown a worm into his victory celebration. However, this time Walker was a bit too wild on his first wiggle, hitting the canvas so hard that he dislocated his shoulder.

Walker would end up having to undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and says he went through a bout of depression due to the injury. Some fans have argued that Walker has never looked the same since then, although his wild win over Ryan Spann was certainly a classic Walker performance.

His attempts to point fight in losses to Nikita Krylov and Thiago Santos point to a fighter at a crossroads in his identity. Most of those watching are hoping to see the Johnny Walker of old at UFC 279. With the way Cutelaba fights, there's definitely a high chance of that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far