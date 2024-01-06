Jon Anik explains why Conor McGregor’s leg injury is likely the reason he will face Michael Chandler at middleweight

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to face-off at UFC International Fight Week in June, according to the Irishman's recent post on X. 'The Notorious' also stated that the bout would take place at middleweight (185 pounds).

Fans had eagerly awaited a McGregor-related fight announcement for months. However, his suggestion that the fight will take place at 185 pounds has led to speculation that the video was nothing more than a hoax.

UFC commentator Jon Anik, though, has provided a potential reason why the fight could happen at middleweight.

During a recent interivew with MMAJunkie, he was asked why 'The Notorious' wasn't returning at lightweight or welterweight, where a win could set-up a title clash with Islam Makhachev. Anik said:

"I pray that that's our reality, brother... I would probably eliminate the weight class from my pay-per-view open and just focus on a returning Conor McGregor.

"The only defense for that fight happening at middleweight, with respect to my friend Conor, is his leg. If [the UFC] just don't want him, and he just doesn't want to cut the weight just to try and have that leg as strong as humanly possible to try to get through that fight. It has no divisional relevance at [185 pounds]." [25:09-25:42]

Watch the video below:

Jon Anik was referring to Conor McGregor's brutal leg injury, which he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' broke both bones in his leg at the end of Round 1, and has not returned to competition since.

Conor McGregor's leg injury make him more vulnerable to leg kicks, says former UFC fighter

Josh Thomson, former UFC fighter and Strikeforce champion, recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's potential fight with Michael Chandler.

'The Notorious' has boasted about how he will use the metal rod inserted into his leg in 2021 to kick Chandler in the head. However, Thomson believes that the modification to his leg will hamper McGregor more than it will help him.

During a recent episode of the Weighin' In Podcast, hosted by Thomson and John McCarthy, he said:

"The calf kicks and the leg kicks against Chandler are something you really need to use. People think because, 'Oh he's got the plate in his legs, he'll be able to kick...' No. It's gonna make it worse. I've had a plate in my leg since 2008, 2009. It doesn't make it better. It makes it worse."

Watch the video below from 6:20: