"l think this finish was an eventuality" - Jon Anik and Kenny Florian share their takes on Herb Dean's stoppage in Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Alexander Volkov fight

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian and commentator Jon Anik recently discussed Herb Dean's controversial early stoppage in Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Alexander Volkov fight.

The two discussed several topics on a recent episode of The Jon Anik & Kenny Florian Podcast. This includes the upcoming UFC 275 title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

The two also discussed the controversial early stoppage of Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Alexander Volkov's fight in the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 207 main event.

Giving his take on the early stoppage, Jon Anik believes the referee could have given the fight a little bit more space before stopping the it:

"I don't really care much for the early stoppage discussion, uh, you know, like the footwork wise, you know, Herb Dean could have given a little bit more space because then I think he kind of forced his own hand to stop the fight when he did."

Speaking further on the matter, the commentator added:

"Uh, certainly I am more leaning in this day and age towards the Dominic Cruz School of Thinking. I would like to see fighters, especially a heavyweight, in a main event setting get a little bit of a longer leash. But I think that this finish was an eventuality so I'm not going to sit here and necessarily criticize the stoppage I guess."

You can check out the entire discussion on the Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Alexander Volkov fight in the video below:

UFC Fight Night 207: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Top UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov secured an impressive TKO win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of the main event.

Rozenstruik was able to land several left-handed blows towards the Russian in the initial period of the match. However, due to his massive height advantage, 'Drago' was able to stay out of range in several instances.

Alexander Volkov successfully retaliated with several right-handed blows that knocked 'Bigi Boy's' mouthpiece out. Referee Herb Dean stepped in around two minutes into the fight to stop it.

Although Rozenstruik had no chance of making a comeback, he protested an early stoppage.

The intervention of the referee to stop the fight garnered a lot of controversy around it. While many stood opposing Dean's decision, many also supported it.

Speaking on the matter, current UFC Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling believes that the referee did the Surinamese a favour by stopping the fight at the right moment.

On a recent episode of The Weekly Scraps podcast, the champ had this to say:

“It was only going to get worse… that split second where he got to recover, when the ref stopped the fight, when the ref doesn’t do that Volkov stays on him, lands a couple more shots and that’s probably the worse finish than it actually was.”

You can check out Aljamain Sterling give his take on the matter in the clip below:

