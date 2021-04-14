Jon Anik reveals who he thinks is favorite in UFC lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are scheduled to lock horns in the main event of UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight title.

UFC commentator and analyst Jon Anik recently chimed in on the upcoming title bout and revealed who he thinks is the favorite to become the next 155-pound champion.

.@Jon_Anik could see "championship worthy" Charles Oliveira as a "slight favorite" in the "pick 'em fight" against Michael Chandler at #UFC262 in May.



"I think it's a pick 'em. I haven't seen the betting line but it's a pick 'em fight to me. And we'll see if Charles Oliveira can keep it going. I think he'll be a slight favorite," Jon Anik said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.com.

Anik also explained why he believes Charles Oliveira, who's riding an eight-fight winning streak, is rightfully deserving of his spot in the UFC lightweight title picture.

"Charles Oliveira – don't sit here and knock his strength of schedule – whether it's Tony Ferguson with his extended winning streak or Charles Oliveira, the one that's active right now, you put together a winning streak like this at 155 pounds and you cap it with a win over Tony Ferguson, Charles Oliveira is championship-worthy."

Is Michael Chandler deserving of a championship opportunity?

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira's opponent Michael Chandler has received criticism for earning a title shot after just one fight in the UFC. But according to Anik, Chandler should not be branded as an undeserving contender, as he has impressed during his promotional debut against a formidable foe.

"I don't know that you can penalize Michael Chandler for the lack of UFC experience. I mean he's certainly maximized his first opportunity and did to Dan Hooker what a lot of elite-level lightweights weren't able to do. And Chandler's so humble; he'll say, 'Oh Paul Felder and Dustin Poirier softened Dan Hooker up for me' because he's a man of humility. But I am not somebody who's gonna turn his nose up when a guy gets his championship opportunity."

When will Charles Oliveira fight Michael Chandler?

Oliveira and Michael Chandler will headline the UFC 262 card on Saturday, May 15, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. They will be vying for the vacant UFC lightweight crown after former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired.