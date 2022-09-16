"The most dominant force in the game" - Jon Anik says Khamzat Chimaev has a "ferocity" that Khabib Nurmagomedov lacked

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik believes Khamzat Chimaev is exceptional even when compared to lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Speaking of Chimaev's UFC 279 weight miss fiasco, Anik stated that 'Borz' is perhaps a more natural middleweight.

Anik also hailed the Chechen-born Swede as the most dominant force in the game at the moment. Furthermore, Anik believes that Chimaev's game has a 'ferocity' that Nurmagomedov did not. While he acknowledged 'The Eagle' as a dominant champion, Anik considers 'Borz' second to none. The 44-year-old recently told MMA Fighting's Mike Heck:

"I think he is a middleweight. Certainly looks like a middleweight. You know, I thought he was in great shape coming into this fight. He certainly remains the hardest worker in the room, like work ethic is not an issue. But he doesn't seem to have an appetite for the weight cut, seems to be a super stubborn guy.

But I think he is the most dominant force in the game right now. And there's a ferocity to his game that perhaps didn't totally exist with Khabib Nurmagomedov. I mean, Khabib was maybe more meticulous and certainly an absolute bear in there, don't get me wrong. But Khamzat Chimaev is absolutely exceptional."

The recent back and forth between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev

'The Eagle' slammed 'Borz' for missing weight by 7.5lbs at the UFC 279 weigh-ins. An unabashedly staunch Muslim himself, Nurmagomedov noted that Chimaev did not have many Muslims on his team.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, fellow Muslim MMA standout Khamzat Chimaev needs good, strong people around him. While speaking at a fundraiser for Pakistani flood relief, the UFC Hall-of-Famer said:

“If you are a Muslim, you should have good people around you. Muslims who can say ‘Hey, don’t do this.’ I recently watched the weigh in of Khamzat Chimaev. I followed what was happening with his weight and looked at his team. There are no Muslims around him and this is very bad. Because if you are a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you that will say ‘Come back, do this.’”

'Borz' did not take Nurmagomedov's comments kindly and threw shade at 'The Eagle' for his history of missing weight. Chimaev's close friend and training partner Darren Till also lashed out at the former champion over his latest comments.

