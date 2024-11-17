Jon Jones doesn't beat Tom Aspinall in potential fight, according to explosive lightweight

Tom Aspinall has been calling out Jon Jones for a heavyweight title unification bout, but 'Bones' has shown little interest. Aspinall was in attendance at UFC 309, where Jones delivered a spectacular performance against Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title.

Jones secured a dominant victory in the third round with a spinning kick to the rib cage, followed by strikes, earning the win via KO/TKO. This performance solidified ‘Bones’ as the MMA GOAT.

The reigning heavyweight champion seems to be avoiding the title unification bout with the interim heavyweight champion. Leading up to UFC 309, the 37-year-old stated in many interviews that Aspinall didn't do anything to earn a chance to fight him.

Instead, Jones expressed interest in fighting Alex Pereira for the BMF title, claiming it would make a strong addition to his resume. However, following his victory over Miocic, he revealed that he is in talks with UFC CEO Dana White to deliver what the fans want.

Recently, the explosive lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney took a jab at Jones, sharing a sarcastic tweet directed at the champion. He tweeted:

"On a real note I wouldn’t want to fight Tom Aspinall swole athletic a** either you know his hit will leave with hangover type headaches lmfao."

To which one fan claimed that Jones will get the job done easily. Reacting to this, McKinney replied in disagreement with the fan's claim and wrote:

“I don’t think he does lol tho.”

Check out Terrance Mckinney’s tweets below:

Tom Aspinall hints at confirming Jon Jones as his next opponent

Tom Aspinall, who served as the official backup fighter for the main event of UFC 309 between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, was present in attendance at the event.

Jones defeated Miocic in dominant fashion, but during his post-fight octagon interview, he did not name a potential next opponent.

The Mancunian, during his recent appearance on the ESPN MMA broadcast desk, revealed his interaction with UFC CEO Dana White and CBO Hunter Campbell. Aspinall said:

"When Jones was doing his [post-fight] speech, I was looking directly at the UFC brass, Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] and both of them turned to me at the same time and pointed at me and winked. At the same time. To me, that says [there is] something big in the pipeline. As I said a moment ago, it's the biggest fight."

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below (6:05):

