Jon Jones blasted by Chael Sonnen for not doing anything to promote himself in heavyweight - "In two years he went and did some pull-ups and drank some protein powder"

Chael Sonnen recently went off on Jon Jones for failing to build fights in the heavyweight division over the course of his ongoing hiatus. The former light heavyweight king has been teasing a move to heavyweight for quite some time now, and it appears as though it could happen very soon.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist heavyweight Jon Jones coming sooner than we think, says Dana heavyweight Jon Jones coming sooner than we think, says Dana 👀 https://t.co/6ngwT1kmpy

Sonnen noted that Jones has only managed to build a single potential matchup against Stipe Miocic over the course of the past two years. 'The American Gangster' blasted 'Bones' for posting pictures of his bulked up physique instead of trying to promote himself and big fights down the line.

Sonnen recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Jon Jones is in a situation where there is a very big match for him but only one. What do you do after that one? In two years he went and did some pull-ups and drank some protein powder. He hasn't built a single fight for himself. Here we are, two years later and 40 pounds bigger, stuck in the same exact situation, which says there's nobody that you want to see fight Jon Jones."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments (7:58) below:

Jon Jones teases return date

While it appears as though Jon Jones' long-awaited move to heavyweight is finally on the horizon, the exact date for the former 205-pound kingpin's return hasn't been confirmed.

With UFC 283 in Brazil and UFC 284 in Australia already confirmed, December's UFC 282 pay-per-view appears to be the only logical slot available for the American's return. Jones has even hinted at fighting on that card, scheduled to be underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 10th.

'Bones' simply tweeted "UFC 282" earlier this year.

A number of bouts have already been confirmed for UFC 282, with Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev and Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, among others, already locked in. Even rising star Paddy Pimblett is rumored to be fighting on the card.

It was recently confirmed that a light heavyweight championship rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira will be among the marquee matchups on tap. However, the 205-pound title clash hasn't been confirmed as the pay-per-view headliner, which could potentially be reserved for Jones' octagon return.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



What’s still TBD is whether it will be the main or co-main. Developing. Jiří Prochazka x Glover Teixeira 2 is set for UFC 282 on 12/10, sources say. First reported by @JohnMorgan_MMA What’s still TBD is whether it will be the main or co-main. Developing. Jiří Prochazka x Glover Teixeira 2 is set for UFC 282 on 12/10, sources say. First reported by @JohnMorgan_MMA. What’s still TBD is whether it will be the main or co-main. Developing.

