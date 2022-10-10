Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett reveals when his next fight in the octagon will be

Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently confirmed to fans that he's planning on fighting in the octagon before the end of the year.

The British prospect last stepped into the cage at UFC London in July. 'The Baddy' faced Jordan Leavitt and once again put on a show for his fans, submitting the American in the second round. With that, Pimblett extended his UFC win streak to three and earned his third consecutive Performance of the Night bonus.

The Liverpudlian recently appeared at his old stomping ground, speaking to the commentary team at Cage Warriors 114. The 27-year-old former Cage Warriors featherweight champion confirmed that he's planning on stepping back into the octagon at UFC 282:

"I'm planning on fighting December 10. Not on Cage Warriors, it's been a while since you've seen me on Cage Warriors! UFC 282 lad. Thats what I want and I'm planning on fighting then. I'm just waiting for an opponent and for someone to step up and sign on the dotted line."

Pimblett added:

"Everyone talks about 'The Paddy' and talks about fighting me but when the contract's in front of them, they're not as confident. I don't think anyone's ducking me, I don't look very scary. I've got the following and the recognition they haven't got."

Tom Aspinall assesses Paddy Pimblett's chances if superfight materializes with Conor McGregor

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall believes that Paddy Pimblett has the tools to defeat Conor McGregor if the right version of the Irishman doesn't turn up in the cage. The 'Notorious' star has gone 2-3 across his last five octagon appearances.

Aspinall, who is currently recovering from an injury he sustained at UFC London in July, added that Pimblett vs. McGregor could break records and go down as one of the biggest MMA fights of all time.

In a recent interview with Midnite.com, the Mancunian fighter said:

"I agree with Paddy that him and Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest fights of all time. I don’t think it’s going to happen, though. It depends on which Conor turns up... He’s looked a bit inconsistent of late, but he’s still very good, so who knows? I’d love to see that fight though.”

Aspinall added that he was impressed with the way Paddy Pimblett is carrying himself inside and outside the octagon:

"Paddy is doing great. He’s doing it the right way that’s for sure. He’s making money, he’s getting eyes on him. At this point he’s had relatively few fights so it’s difficult to say how far he can go, but he seems to be improving and he looks great."

