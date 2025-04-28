Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar included in 99-man list to "Beat A Gorilla A**", fans react: "Floyd Mayweather? We gonna beat the ape on a decision?"

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar were recently included in a list of 99 other fighters and public figures to assist an X user to defeat a silverback gorilla. The list wasted no time in drawing the attention of fans on the social media platform.

Other fighters included are former UFC two-division women's champion Amanda Nunes, ex-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and all-time great boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Check out the post below:

As expected, the tweet drew a wide range of responses from other X users, many of whom raised an eyebrow at some of the names on the list. One name that caused, at least one user to experience some doubt, was Mayweather Jr. While an all-time great boxer, some questioned his physicality for the scenario.

"Floyd Mayweather? We gonna beat the ape on a decision?"

Others scoffed at the selection of Lesnar, likely forgetting that he is a former NCAA Division I wrestling champion and former UFC heavyweight champion.

"Brock Lesnar? N*gga think they acting here"

Some focused on the more outrageous mentions, like singer Solange Knowles:

"Solange being on here is frying me"

This was echoed by another comment:

"Nah you gotta explain Monica and Solange brodie"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar, and others on the list

Jones and Lesnar are among the most famous fighters to ever compete in the UFC, albeit for different reasons. 'Bones' is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, while Lesnar already had a strong legacy as a WWE superstar when he first signed with the UFC.

Jon Jones once called out Brock Lesnar

After knocking out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to reclaim his light heavyweight title, Jon Jones used his post-fight interview to challenge Brock Lesnar to a fight.

By then, Lesnar had retired from MMA, having last appeared at UFC 200 where he defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision. However, his victory was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Jones said:

"Brock Lesnar. If you wanna know what it feels like to get your *ss kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the octagon."

Check out Jon Jones' callout of Brock Lesnar (3:30):

Unfortunately for Jones, the bout never materialized. Moreover, his initial win over Cormier in their rematch was overturned after he tested positive for turinabol, a banned substance.

