Who are Jon Jones' brothers, and do they compete in NFL?

It seems sport and athleticism runs in the blood of UFC great Jon Jones's family, as both his brothers have professionally competed in the NFL.

Jon Jones is the third child born to his parents and a middle brother to Arthur and Chandler Jones. Arthur, the eldest of the three, is a former NFL defensive lineman for renowned teams such as the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, and Indianapolis Colts. Chandler is currently an outside linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals.

Jon Jones also had an older sister, named Carmen, who passed away due to a brain tumor ahead of her eighteenth birthday.

'Bones' is currently preparing to compete in the UFC heavyweight division and is most likely facing the winner of the title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Arthur Jones - Older brother of Jon Jones

Born June 3, 1986, in Rochester, New York, Arthur Jones took part in both wrestling and football during his high school years at Union-Endicott High School. He helped his school to a Section IV championship in his senior year with 64 tackles, six sacks and one fumble recovery.

Arthur Jones was considered one of the top senior defensive tackles for the 2010 NFL Draft after graduating from Syracuse. He was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round for a three-year deal. Following his stint with the Ravens, Arthur signed a $30 million, 5-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts in March, 2014.

The final signing of his career was with the Washington Redskins in 2017. His run with the team was shortened due to a dislocated shoulder. After the season ended, Arthur Jones announced his retirement via social media.

Chandler Jones - Younger brother of Jon Jones

Born February 27, 1990, Chandler Jones also went to Syracuse and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the very first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He ended his rookie season with 45 tackles, six sacks, five passes defended and 3 forced fumbles.

In March 2016, Chandler Jones was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Jonathan Cooper. After five successful years with the team, Chandler Jones is currently on their injured reserve due to a torn bicep suffered in October 2020.