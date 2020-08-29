Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has shared his thoughts on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stating that he’d prefer a new challenge rather than a rematch against Francis Ngannou for the title. Apart from a title defense against Jon Jones, Miocic also expressed the desire to transcend into boxing.

Jon Jones is likely to move up to heavyweight in the near future since he's already vacated his light heavyweight title and "Bones" has now shared his own opinion on the idea of Miocic entering the squared circle for a big-money boxing match. Taking a dig at the reigning king of heavyweights, Jones said that he's pretty sure that nobody wants to watch Miocic box.

“I know I’m not the best boxer but I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say no one wants to see Stipe box,” Jones wrote.

UFC president Dana White initially said that Francis Ngannou is next in line for a shot at Miocic's title, but with Jones' inclusion, it's not sure if Ngannou will indeed get his much deserved title shot. White recently admitted that Jon Jones' resume demands an immediate title shot in any division in the UFC and he might get the opportunity soon.

The vacant UFC light heavyweight title will be on the line as top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz are set to lock horns in a bid to capture the 205-gold. Jon Jones' former opponent Dominick Reyes recently revealed why he believes the former decided to leave the light heavyweight division.

“He’s moving to heavyweight because those guys are slow, you do realize that, right? He can’t keep up with us anymore,” Reyes added. “After what me and Thiago did to him, he’s like, ‘Man, I need to go up. These guys are getting too fast, they’re getting too athletic, they’re getting too good. The heavyweights are still slow. I can do my thing against them.’ I think he sees that there are better matchups for him at heavyweight than there are at light heavyweight.”