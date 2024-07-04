Jon Jones drops major fight update, announces November date for expected Stipe Miocic clash again: "I know it seems like a dream" 

Following a lot of speculation, it appears Jon Jones will finally make his octagon return. Jones recently provided an update on his upcoming fight against Stipe Miocic, which is expected to be scheduled for Nov. 2024. Jones took to social media to announce the date and location of his much-awaited UFC heavyweight title defense against Miocic.

Although the two heavyweights were scheduled to fight at UFC 295 in Nov. 2023, 'Bones' was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a pectoral muscle injury he sustained during training. The injury required surgery and sidelined him for months which resulted in the exclusion of the 41-year-old as well.

Following his rehabilitation and recovery, Jones is now ready to take on Miocic. 'Bones' recently took to Instagram to share the details of his upcoming fight. However, the promotion hasn't made an official announcement about the fight yet.

In response to a fan's comment, he wrote:

''November 9th, Madison Square Garden, I know it seems like a dream but it's really happening."

Jones previously shared the date and location of the Miocic fight on social media but then deleted the post, writing:

"November 9th. Madison Square Garden, here I come baby."

In his last octagon outing at UFC 285, Jones squared off against Ciryl Gane. He made short work of Gane, submitting the Frenchman in the opening round to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Miocic hasn't entered the octagon since UFC 260 in 2021, where he faced former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. He suffered a second-round knockout and lost his heavyweight title in the process.

Jon Jones is looking for potential matchups following Stipe Miocic fight

Although Jon Jones did not specifically call him out, a recent post on X suggests that he might be open to fighting Alex Pereira. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is still aiming for a matchup with Stipe Miocic, but Jones doesn't seem as certain that he will retire following that fight.

Pereira's desire to become a three-division UFC champion has sparked speculation that he may go up to heavyweight and challenge Jones for the belt. If this clash occurs, it has the potential to be historic.

When asked by a fan if he was retiring after the Miocic fight, Jones replied:

"Honestly, it's hard to say right now, I'm gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now."

