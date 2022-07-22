"I know where I stand in the line to the championships" - Jon Jones explains delay behind UFC heavyweight debut in deleted tweet

Jon Jones is getting closer and closer to his heavyweight debut. The former light heavyweight champion started his transition in 2020, and he's rumored to be returning to the octagon by the end of 2022.

Jones was on Twitter this week when a fan asked why his rumored fight against Stipe Miocic has not been made official. 'Bones' replied to the fan with a now-deleted tweet:

"Bro I have no clue, I just keep hearing we are waiting to see what's going on between Stipe and Francis [Ngannou]. Despite was shown on social media, I get after it everyday and know where I stand in the line to the championships. #speedpass"

Deleted tweet by Jon Jones

Jones last fought against Dominick Reyes in February 2020, where he won by a controversial unanimous decision. Since then, 'Bones' has been preparing his body to transition to heavyweight. If he can become a two-division champion, it will be hard to argue against him being the greatest fighter of all time.

Daniel Cormier says he can't let go of Jon Jones failing drug tests after their second fight

The number one argument for Jones not being the GOAT is his failed drug tests. Daniel Cormier was most affected by these drug tests because 'Bones' failed a test every time they fought or were supposed to fight.

During an episode of The Pivot Podcast, 'DC' reiterated his feelings for Jones by saying:

"Man, you did some stuff to my career that never let me settle because now I don’t know... I could know through the fights that maybe this dude is just better than me. But I also know that if you’re not doing the things that are boosting you, can you really work to the level that I’m working?... I can’t let it go. He’s a cheater.”

Cormier's two losses to Jones were the biggest blemishes of his legendary career. It's hard not to see why he still gets frustrated about the situation. With that said, the former light heavyweight champion's career is full of controversy, and chances are he doesn't plan on apologizing anytime soon.

