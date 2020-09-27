Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now eyeing a return to the 205 lbs after Jan Blachowicz called him out in his post-fight interview, following the latter's emphatic KO victory over Dominick Reyes in the co-headliner of UFC 253.

Jon Jones had recently announced his decision to vacate his light heavyweight title back citing the fact that he wanted to take up new challenges at heavyweight against the likes of Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic. Jones even challenged Brock Lesnar to a fight at heavyweight.

Since Jones decided to vacate the title, the light heavyweight division needed a new king to ascend to the throne and that was when Dana White decided to matchup Blachowicz and Reyes with the vacant light heavyweight strap on the line in the co-headliner of UFC 253.

Heading into the fight, it was Dominick Reyes who was widely tipped to become the new champ but once the fighters entered the octagon, it was a completely different story than was initially predicted. Polish power-puncher Jan Blachowicz dominated Reyes and then finished him off with a nasty KO in the second round to become the new king of the heavyweight division.

Dana White likes the idea of Jon Jones vs Jan Blachowicz

Jon Jones has now had a change of heart about an immediate move to heavyweight following his Polish colleague's mighty impressive performance inside the Octagon and it now seems like the former champ wants to settle some unfinished business at 205 before moving up to heavyweight.

Would you guys be annoyed if I went back and grabbed my belt real quick? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

At tonight’s UFC 253 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White told reporters that he was “happy” to see Blachowicz calling out Jon Jones following his victory over Reyes and that he'd like to see a fight between Jones and Blachowicz for the title next.