UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Since the lockdown, reigning UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones since lockdown has been very active on Twitter. He's engaged in a serious twitter spar with heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou and also had a heated verbal exchange with former rival Chael Sonnen. However, one thing that has emerged in this due course of two months for the first the idea of Jon Jones fighting for the heavyweight title has emerged as a serious idea worth considering.

If you think you can handle my technique level that’s fine 🤷‍♂️ but I agree with you that you don’t have anything to prove in LHW division and that this should be for bags 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/PtD04F3aSl — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2020

Dominant champions moving up a weight class to capture two belts is kind of the current new trend in MMA. Since McGregor became the double weight class champion back in November 2016, multiple fighters across weight classes have tried to hold two belts at the same time. However, the idea of Jon Jones holding two belts is something that never came close to becoming reality, primarily because of the fact that he kept running into road blockers. A perfect example of one such run-in was seen a few months ago when Jones was arrested for DWI.

However, since recapturing the light-heavyweight title Jones has had a more or less stable run. He's now basically defeated almost every major contender and the division is devoid of any exciting contender as of now. So him moving up does make sense

Even Jones seems to ber verys serious about it. In a recent series of tweets while replying to a tweet, Jones again brought up the idea of competing at light-heavyweight.

That’s me right before the OSP fight. That was the biggest I had ever been and actually my first fight fighting under USADA‘s guidelines. I was 240 pounds in that picture, right around the weight I’ll probably be when I win the heavyweight championship of the world. https://t.co/q84LPpzSMd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2020

However, a move above isn't the only option Jones has. He has been in a pretty active feud with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Overall plenty options for the light-heavyweight legend but a move to heavyweight seems inevitable.