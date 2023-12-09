Jon Jones hits back at Dan Henderson, Khamzat Maaev suffers first career loss, UFC and Bellator alumnus makes successful PFL debut: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we cover the biggest stories and updates from the sport of MMA.

Today's issue covers Jon Jones' response to Dan Henderson's thoughts on their canceled UFC 151 bout, Khamzat Maaev's first-ever professional MMA loss, and a former UFC and Bellator fighter who had a successful debut in the PFL.

#3. Jon Jones doesn't take too kindly to Dan Henderson's claims that he would've beaten him at UFC 151

UFC 151 is infamous for being the first card that the promotion had to outright cancel. This was due to Jon Jones' refusal to face Chael Sonnen on short-notice. However, he only had to do so due to Dan Henderson's withdrawal from the fight after sustaining a knee injury.

While the bout never took place, 'Hendo,' on a recent ESPN MMA interview, claimed that he would've beaten 'Bones' had they fought:

"I was just 100% certain I was gonna beat the f*** out of him... I absolutely would have beat him up in my mind. I was so prepared, not just physically prepared, but tactically, my game plan, everything."

Henderson's remarks were shared on Instagram by MMA Junkie, which drew a dismissive response from Jones in the comment section, where he referenced the outcome of their Submission Underground 2 grappling match:

"How can you confidently say that when I've already choked you out?"

A screenshot of Jon Jones' response to Dan Henderson's comments

It isn't the first time Jones has taken issue with a fighter claiming they could defeat him. The latest thorn in his side has been Tom Aspinall, who is both pursuing a bout with Jones and also calling for him to be stripped of his undisputed title.

#2. Khamzat Maaev loses for the first time

Like UFC welterweight/middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, Khamzat Maaev once had the mystique of an undefeated record. However, while his fellow Chechen countryman fights in the UFC, Maaev plies his trade in BRAVE FC, where he scored the last two wins of his unbeaten four-fight run.

Not only was he undefeated, he had finished everyone he'd faced in round one, either by knockout/TKO or submission. Unfortunately, Maaev met his match at BRAVE CF 79, when he took on Nika Kupravishvili, who stunned the Chechen's fans by TKO'ing him in round two.

Expand Tweet

Despite the loss, the similarities between Maaev and Chimaev are stunning, and include knockout power, surnames, nationality, and even their nicknames. While the defeat is undoubtedly crushing for Maaev, it took place early in his career, in only his fifth fight at 23 years old. He still has a lot of room for improvement.

#1. Brett Johns is victorious on his PFL Europe debut

Brett Johns is one of the few Welshmen to have fought under the UFC banner. However, he isn't just an ex-UFC fighter, he has also fought for Bellator MMA, and now, the PFL. Just yesterday, he fought at PFL Europe 4, facing David Tonatiuh Crol. Prior to the bout, the Welshman was a Bellator fighter.

Expand Tweet

After completing his contract with Bellator, he signed with the PFL, which turned out to be a sensible move given the PFL's subsequent purchase of Bellator. His bout against Crol was a success. Not only was Johns victorious, he also finished Crol via third-round TKO.

It was the 31-year old's first PFL win and extended his win streak to three consecutive victories.