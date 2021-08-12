Jon Jones and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson agree to train together at Jackson Wink academy

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson have agreed to train together.

During a recent interaction with the 21-year-old freestyle wrestler on Instagram, Jon Jones invited Steveson to Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In response, Steveson promptly accepted the offer to roll with the former UFC champion at his renowned gym.

"@gablesteveson if you're serious about MMA, hope you decide to train here in Albuquerque," wrote Jon Jones.

"@jonnybones message me. I want to come down and roll," replied Gable Steveson.

Gable Steveson clinched gold in the men's 125kg freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The reigning NCAA Division 1 champion secured the massive feat after defeating Georgia's Geno Petriashvili following a last-second two-point takedown.

.@GableSteveson defeats Geno Petriashvili of Georgia 9-8 at the freaking buzzer to earn the first Gold Medal in #Gophers wrestling history.



What is next for Gable Steveson?

After conquering the helm of freestyle wrestling, Steveson wants to dip his toes into MMA next. The University of Minnesota varsity wrestler recently sent out a waving hand emoji to UFC president Dana White via Twitter:

He told MMA Fighting that he wishes to claim the moniker of the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' next, hinting at the heavyweight division of the UFC, currently ruled by Cameroon native Francis Ngannou.

"Who wouldn't want to hold that UFC championship belt? I'm holding the gold medal and I'm the baddest wrestler in the planet. Why wouldn't I want to go there and be the baddest UFC heavyweight champion?"

Gable Steveson's MMA venture heavily relies on the monetary compensation that the UFC will offer to the 21-year-old. The gold-medalist is reportedly also in talks with WWE for a possible professional wrestling stint. He is also looking forward to competing at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“There’s a lot of places to go, I don’t know what’s next for me. WWE, UFC, football, go back to school, who knows? But at the end of the day, the best decision will come to my family and who knows when it may came.”

The wrestling ace is expecting a call from UFC president Dana White regarding contract negotiations soon.

“I sent that tweet out to Dana. I’m sure he saw it, I’m sure someone from his desk got a hold of him. But like I said, all options will be open.”

