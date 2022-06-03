"I'm not convinced you're going to out-tough him" - Chael Sonnen discusses what it will take to beat Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen thinks trying to out-tough Jon Jones is nearly impossible for his opponents. Despite having one loss on his record for illegal elbows, Jones has been unbeatable during his MMA career. Holding a record of 26-1, 'Bones' could be the greatest fighter of all time.

Pauli.♤ @ItsPauliMMA To this day, it still blows my mind how a 23 year old Jon Jones absolutely man handled prime Shogun to become a new Light Heavyweight Champion. To this day, it still blows my mind how a 23 year old Jon Jones absolutely man handled prime Shogun to become a new Light Heavyweight Champion. https://t.co/N2TtMQGbaY

Jon Jones is not an easy outing for any opponent. Vitor Belfort locked in a nasty armbar, but Jones didn't tap. He had a bone sticking out of his toe against Sonnen but refused to quit. Finally, Alexander Gustaffson and Dominick Reyes almost beat him on the scorecard, but 'Bones' emerged victorious.

This summer, the former light heavyweight kingpin is expected to make his heavyweight debut, possibly against Stipe Miocic. MMA analysts like Henry Cejudo have debated the game plan to beat the former 205-pounder. With his experience fighting 'Bones' in the past, Sonnen had this to say during an episode of Beyond The Fight:

"You're gonna have to put him down. Can ya? I mean, the same way I'm telling you I'm not convinced he's gonna tap, I'm not convinced you're gonna out-tough him. Which was a major belief in this sport for a major period of time."

Story continues below ad

If Jones becomes champion at heavyweight, it will be hard to argue against him being the G.O.A.T unless his use of PEDs taints the accolades. 'Bones' has gone through different generations of fighters and continued to dominate along the way. Only time will tell if someone at heavyweight has discovered the game plan to beat the former light heavyweight champion.

Watch Chael Sonnen's video below:

Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones is a "once in a lifetime" talent

Story continues below ad

Jones was in his early 20s when he became the youngest UFC champion by clearing out the former Pride FC light heavyweights. 'Bones' then went on to take out the next generation by beating Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier, Thiago Santos, and Anthony Smith.

During the same YouTube segment, Sonnen praised Jones by saying:

"You only have to be better than everybody or tougher than everybody. You don't have to be both, and sometimes you are Jordan Burroughs, sometimes you are Jon Jones. I mean, it is once in a lifetime, not just in a generation."

Outside the cage, the Albequerque resident has done questionable things that have ruined his reputation. Inside the cage, nobody has ever fought quite like 'Bones'. While his questionable activities and positive PED results have perhaps tainted an incredible legacy, the MMA G.O.A.T conversation will never be complete without mentioning Jon Jones' name.

Story continues below ad

Watch 'Bones' discuss why he's the G.O.A.T over Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Jon Jones sent a message to anybody who believes Khabib is the GOAT(via @JonnyBones Jon Jones sent a message to anybody who believes Khabib is the GOAT 👀(via @JonnyBones) https://t.co/rAzaowTvIi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far