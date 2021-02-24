Jon Jones plays 'homeschool gym teacher' in boxing workout with his daughter

Jon Jones is getting ready to make a run for the UFC's heavyweight title after cleaning out the light heavyweight division. But the Albuquerque native is not letting family time slip away either.

In a workout video uploaded by him on social media, Jon Jones is seen spending some quality time training his daughter in boxing. The former light heavyweight champion is relatively reclusive about his family life and tried to shed light on aspects of his life that are otherwise unknown to MMA fans.

'Dad, protector, provider, friend, homeschool gym teacher. A man with many titles,' the caption reads.

Dad, protector, provider, friend, homeschool gym teacher. A man with many titles pic.twitter.com/uL8rMbSakc — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 23, 2021

Jones received a lot of praise for the video from imminent figures in the MMA community, including UFC pioneer and hall of famer Mark Coleman.

Mark Coleman is a former UFC heavyweight champion and Pride FC Grand Prix champion

Jon Jones' family consists of his fiance and four daughters. His brothers Arthur and Chandler Jones are notable NFL players.

One of the all-time greats in MMA, Jon Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion who holds the record for most title fight victories in UFC history at 14. In his 12-year tenure with the UFC, the Albuquerque native has achieved everything other than two-division champion status. But Bones' unparalleled achievements are tarred by multiple PED violations and legal troubles. The unwelcome incidents have presented Jones as a negative character to many fight fans.

When will Jon Jones fight next?

According to UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones will fight the winner of heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis NGannou scheduled to take place at UFC 260.

White revealed his plans in an interview with TMZ Sports and believes that Jones will challenge the heavyweight champion between May and August of 2021.

After reigning supreme in the UFC's light heavyweight division for almost eight years in two separate title reigns, Jon Jones announced his decision to vacate the championship in August 2020.

Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Jones later revealed that he will move up in weight to challenge for the heavyweight title. Having competed at light heavyweight through the entirety of his career, Bones has taken time off from competition to prepare his body for heavyweight. As revealed in a social media post, Jones is knocking on 250lb in weight as of January 2021 and seems prepared to handle the big guys.