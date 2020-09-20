At tonight's UFC Vegas 11, Khamzat Chimaev extended his winning run to three fights after he put away Gerald Meerschaert within 17 seconds of their middleweight bout. The Swedish sensation did so in the best way possible, securing a one-punch knockout win over the veteran Meerschaert.

In the aftermath of another win in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev was praised by non-other than Jon Jones. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter and posted an image of him and Borz, and had huge praise for him.

Jon Jones praises Khamzat Chimaev following yet another win

Khamzat Chimaev looked ever-impressive in his third ever UFC fight and all it took for him was 17 seconds to get the job done. While many doubted the Swedish fighter over his striking abilities, Chimaev proved that he is as effective on foot, as he is on the ground.

Following his win, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones wrote on Twitter that Khamzat Chimaev is the "real deal" while congratulating him by posting an image of the two.

Check out Jones' tweet below:

Congratulations my dude, you’re the real deal pic.twitter.com/Wo2Rjf4nIH — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

While UFC President Dana White hasn't made it clear who Khamzat Chimaev will fight next in the UFC, one could totally expect him to dominate either the welterweight or the middleweight division, or maybe even both simultaneously. Nevertheless, after his win at UFC Vegas 11, Chimaev has proved that he is definitely must-see TV and is likely to cause troubles to anyone he steps into the Octagon with.

On the other hand though, the situation surrounding Jon Jones isn't very clear, as well. The UFC is yet to confirm who Jones will be facing in his debut at heavyweight and while he remains a favorite to challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Title, reigning champ Stipe Miocic is expected to put his title on the line against Francis Ngannou for his next fight.