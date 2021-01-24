Jon Jones gives last-minute prediction for the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones thinks Conor McGregor will edge out Dustin Poirier at the UFC 257 main event.

Jones, who is set to move up one weight class and contend for the heavyweight championship, predicted the outcome of the McGregor vs. Poirier fight when two kids unexpectedly showed up at his door and asked Jones who he thinks may come out on top between 'The Notorious' and 'The Diamond'.

Responding to the kids through the security camera at the front door, Jon Jones stated that he belives McGregor will win the fight. He then stepped out and gave provided the kids with his autograph.

"I got Conor McGregor winning all day," said Jones.

You can watch the video below which Jones posted to his Twitter account.

I usually don’t encourage unexpected visitors, but the kids will always get love from me pic.twitter.com/UGhOZI7dda — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are competing for the second time, having fought before in 2014 where the Irishman defeated The Diamond via TKO in the first round. Their much-awaited second outing at UFC 257 is likely to earn the winner a possible title shot.

When will Jon Jones make his debut in the heavyweight division?

After vacating his belt in August 2019, Jon Jones announced that he will be moving to the heavyweight division. The vacant light heavyweight championship was consequently claimed by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253 when he defeated Dominick Reyes.

In a recent interview with BT Sport's Adam Catterall, UFC president Dana White revealed that 'Bones' will fight for the heavyweight title in 2021 against the winner of the upcoming fight between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

"I think he is (Jon Jones) ready as soon as he sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in right now and fight for it, but you can't jump over Francis. Francis has earned the shot," said White.