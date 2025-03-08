Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira labeling him the current pound-for-pound No.1 and the best UFC fighter of all time

  • home icon
By Subham
Modified Mar 08, 2025 10:40 GMT
Alex Pereira (left) thinks Jon Jones (right) is the best UFC fighter of all time. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira has lauded Jon Jones and picked 'Bones' as the best UFC fighter of all time and the current pound-for-pound No.1, sparking a reaction from the UFC heavyweight kingpin.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is currently ranked as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter. UFC CEO Dana White had previously dismissed Makhachev as the top pound-for-pound fighter in favor of Jones. However, White finally ceded and admitted that the Dagestani deserves the top spot after beating Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, when 'Poatan' was asked who, in his opinion, is the best fighter and the pound-for-pound No.1 right now in the UFC, he went with Jones.

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

'Bones' commented on the above Instagram post, writing:

"I appreciate the support, very humble of him to say"

Check out Jon Jones' comment below:

Jon Jones&#039; comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @tntsportsufc on Instagram]
After Jon Jones and Islam Makachev, Alex Pereira can be the next pound-for-pound No.1 UFC fighter

Although Dana White at the UFC 311 post-fight press conference said that Islam Makhachev had earned the pound-for-pound No.1 spot, he might hold a different stance after UFC 313, where Alex Pereira will look to defend his light heavyweight strap for the fourth time when he faces top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

White believes that if 'Poatan' wins against Ankalaev, he might be the next pound-for-pound No.1 UFC fighter. He said on ESPN's 'First Take':

"This is a tough fight for Alex. Alex comes out of this the way he’s come out of every other fight, he might be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (5:28):

youtube-cover

Pereira's success across the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions has seen him emerge as one of the biggest stars in the sport. He's made it clear that he'd like to move up to heavyweight as well, and could become the first-ever UFC fighter to win gold in three weight classes.

