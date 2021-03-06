Jon Jones reignites tensions with Israel Adesanya as he predicts Jan Blachowicz to win at UFC 259 

Jon Jones predicts a knockout win for Jan Blachowicz against Israel Adesanya. Jones tweeted his prediction of the light heavyweight title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 but quickly deleted it too.

Stylebender is slated to challenge Jan Blachowicz in the headliner of the UFC 259 PPV event scheduled to take place on March 6, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jon Jones' prediction Tweet came a little over 24 hours before the event.

'Jan by KO,' Jon Jones tweeted.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya could miss a legacy fight if Jan Blachowicz wins at UFC 259

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya appear to be on a collision course with Adesanya's move up to light heavyweight. Both fighters have launched verbal attacks on each other since Adesanya rose to title contention in the UFC's middleweight division.

Israel Adesanya had earlier revealed his plan to move up in weight to challenge the light heavyweight champion in 2021. But Jon Jones' transition to heavyweight in 2020 delayed the prospect of a super-fight and Jan Blachowicz claimed the vacant light heavyweight title in the meantime.

Israel Adesanya's potential win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 is expected to be the first major step towards setting the stage for the super-fight between Jones and Adesanya. In a March 3 interview with ESPN, Stylebender had predicted December 2021 as the viable timeframe to fight Jones.

"Man, with this whole Corona bullsh*t... Like, America's not really doing so well... Like New Zealand, with the whole Covid business. So unfortunately it might not be summer or July but there's still December 2021. It can happen then. But all I know is that this fight needs the crowd. I can't do that in an empty arena," said Israel Adesanya.

"I don't think that far ahead but now, like I said, I'm going down to 185lbs to defend my belt and there's still some cards I hold close to my chest," said Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones is expected to fight the winner of heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis NGannou scheduled to take place at UFC 260. If everything goes as planned for Jones and Adesanya, it is likely that the super-fight will take place towards the end of the year as speculated by Stylebender.