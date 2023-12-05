Jon Jones responds to demands that he be stripped of his UFC title after "major" injury

Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from his first defense of the UFC heavyweight title last month after tearing the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone, according to UFC CEO Dana White. 'Bones' will reportedly be sidelined for eight months and will still face Stipe Miocic upon his return to the octagon.

There has been a push, most notably from his longtime rival Daniel Cormier and interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, for the heavyweight champion to be stripped of his title. Jones finally responded to the comments on Monday, tweeting:

"I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped."

He continued:

"Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious. In my 15 year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing. There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that. 🤫"

Jones and Dana White have both shared that he will still face Stipe Miocic upon his return from injury. 'Bones' previously revealed that the bout will likely mark the end of his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

Dana White shoots down calls for Jon Jones to be stripped

Dana White was asked about the calls to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. Speaking at the UFC on ESPN 52 post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman stated:

"Well, the Stipe fight has to happen, yeah. Both of those guys deserve it. You got the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time eversus the greatest heavyweight of all-time. They've paid their dues, they've done their things. These two want to fight each other. It's going to happen. Whoever wins, we'll see what they decide to do after that and then we'll go from there."

While Jones has teased that he will retire after facing Miocic, Tom Aspinall has shared that he would like to face the latter for the opportunity to face the former. The interim champion, however, will seemingly have to wait for the chance to fight for the undisputed title.