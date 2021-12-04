"We are all on different journeys, my guy" - Jon Jones reveals turning down $80,000 deal from liquor company in response to comparisons with Conor McGregor

Jon Jones has had to make many business decisions in his career to get to where he is now. In a recent tweet, he detailed one such decision to not represent a liquor company when offered a contract worth $80,000.

Money may not be everything to the former light heavyweight champion. A UFC career of over 10 years, often as headliner of PPV events, suggests his bank balance is just fine. He has made millions in his career.

Jones made this clear in his response to a fan on Twitter stating that his business journey will be different from others.

BONY @JonnyBones DonConte @DonConteYID @JonnyBones He robbed himself, he’d be as rich as Conor if he didn’t keep on messing up @JonnyBones He robbed himself, he’d be as rich as Conor if he didn’t keep on messing up Hennessey has a sister company, liquor company. They offered me $80,000 a month Some years ago to represent their brand. I turned it down. We are all on different journeys my guy. twitter.com/donconteyid/st… Hennessey has a sister company, liquor company. They offered me $80,000 a month Some years ago to represent their brand. I turned it down. We are all on different journeys my guy. twitter.com/donconteyid/st…

Although $80,000 is a lot of money to the average person, it is not Conor McGregor money. Had Jones taken the deal, he still would not have been better off than the former champ-champ.

Conor McGregor ran a very successful liquor company, Proper 12, which made over a billion dollars in sales. ‘The Notorious’ sold his stake in the company for $600 million, making him the richest UFC star ever.

Jon Jones did not necessarily need to take the deal as he was a very decorated UFC fighter at that point in time. His storied UFC career has given him more than enough to not fret over a lost deal.

Should Jon Jones have taken that deal from the liquor company?

Jon Jones has had a lot of high-level lucrative fights in his UFC career. It would be hard to see why he would need any additional deals in order to be well paid.

While on his run as champion, 'Bones' averaged about half a million dollars per fight while getting sponsorship bonuses on top of that. Further, his biggest UFC payday may lie in the future as he waits for his shot at the heavyweight championship.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. https://t.co/NMRbrHEHpg

Once his legal troubles are cleared, the former light heavyweight champion will most likely challenge the winner of Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane in a huge money fight. Jones himself has set a minimum purse of five million dollars to be interested in the fight.

Needless to say, Jon Jones will not be hurting for money anytime soon. In all likelihood, 'Bones' would be forgiven for turning down an $80,000 liquor deal.

