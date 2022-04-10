Jon Jones reveals timeline for UFC return in phone call with Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo recently revealed that he had a phone call with Jon Jones to discuss a potential date for the former light heavyweight champion's return.

'Bones' has been out of action since his UFC 247 win against Dominick Reyes and been training for a comeback. Cejudo advised the all-time great to return in the International Fight Week to face former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Here's what 'The Messenger' said:

"Oh, man. Jon 'Bones' Jones. I talked to him last week. He actually gave me a call. I'm honored when Jonny 'Bones' Jones calls me. He wants to fight. I told him claim stake at International Fight Week... Claim stake, say 'Hey man, I want International Fight Week.' Make that job easier for the UFC. Go up against Stipe [Miocic]. Anything can happen in the UFC. He's trained hard. Jon Jones is a very disciplined pupil."

Check out Cejudo's Twitter post and clip talking about the return of Jon 'Bones' Jones:

Henry Cejudo



@JonnyBones gave me a call last week. I told him to claim stake at International Fight Week and go against Stipe Miocic. At the end of the day, there ain't nobody in the heavyweight division that could touch Bones. You almost need to hire a damn grizzly bear!

Jones has been teasing a return to the UFC and a debut in the heavyweight division for a while now. It seems like one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time might finally make his UFC return this summer.

Henry Cejudo says it will be tough for any heavyweight to beat Jon Jones

Cejudo recently said on The Triple C & Schmo Show that it would be hard for any heavyweight to get the better of Jones. The Olympic gold medallist stated that only Francis Ngannou might have a chance with his scary knockout power.

However, the former two-division champion pointed out that Jones can strike, wrestle, and mix things up so well that it's a difficult task for anybody, even Ngannou, to beat him. Here's what 'Triple C' said:

"There ain't nobody in the heavyweight division that really gonna touch him. The only guy that has a chance to beat Jones is Francis Ngannou with his knockout power. But even that man, Jon Jones can strike himself, he can wrestle, he can take out legs. You almost need a d**n grizzly bear to beat Jon Jones. That's the only way."

Fans will be hoping to see 'Bones' back inside the octagon sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see if he does make his much-anticipated heavyweight debut when International Fight Week rolls around in June-July.

