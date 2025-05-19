Jon Jones shares four-word response to being asked if he will fight again

Jon Jones wasted no time while answering a question about his potential return to the octagon. The two-division UFC champion shared just four words while being asked if he would fight again, amid speculation that his title unification bout with Tom Aspinall will not take place.

Jones currently holds one of two titles in the division, the 'undisputed' belt, while Aspinall lays claim to the interim title.

Usually in boxing and MMA, when a division has an 'undisputed' champion and an interim champion, the pair face off in a title unification fight to determine the true undisputed title holder. However, in the case of Jones and Aspinall, that did not happen. Instead, both champions defended their respective titles against different opponents.

The Mancunian faced Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July 2024, successfully defending his belt via KO in Round 1. 'Bones' faced Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 several months later, defeating the former champion by TKO. But a clash between the division's two champions has yet to be announced, causing speculation that Jones, who is now 37 years old, may be done with fighting for good.

One fan recently went online to ask him if would fight again, and the UFC heavyweight champion responded by saying:

"Not a bad idea"

Check out Jon Jones' response to a fan below:

UFC CEO Dana White says Jon Jones will fight in 2025

Jon Jones' potential fight against Tom Aspinall is arguably the most anticipated matchup in MMA right now. 'Bones' is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all-time. But many fans and pundits believe that the Mancunian could be Jones' kryptonite.

Aspinall has accused the two-division champion of ducking a fight against him, and also claimed that the New York native avoided heavyweight powerhouse Francis Ngannou during the Cameroonian's time in the UFC.

However, promotional CEO Dana White recently spoke to Adam Glyn in an impromptu street interview, where he was asked to share an update on Jones' return to fighting. He said:

"He is fighting, [Jones] will be fighting"

White was then asked if Jones would compete in 2025, and the UFC CEO said:

"Yes. 100%"

Check out Dana White's update on Jon Jones fighting again below (1:10):

