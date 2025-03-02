Jon Jones shares one-word reaction after Mr. Olympia great acknowledges meetup with "brotha" 'Bones'

Jon Jones recently crossed paths with bodybuilding legend and seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Phil Heath. Their encounter was first shared on the latter's Instagram story, which caused Jones to repost it on his own Instagram story. It was a meeting of two men at the very top of their respective professions.

MMA fans need no introduction to Jones, who is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Meanwhile, Heath is one of the most successful bodybuilders in the sport's history, having captured seven titles in the Olympia, which is just shy of the all-time record of 8 held by the legendary Ronnie Coleman.

Heath penned a simple statement regarding his encounter with the MMA GOAT.

"Always great to see my brotha @jonnybones"

This drew a response from the UFC heavyweight champion, accompanied by a fist-bump emoji.

"Always"

Jones is currently expected to defend his undisputed heavyweight title against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. 'Bones' has, historically, been resistant to the idea of facing Aspinall, who he once considered a risky matchup with little reward.

However, with Aspinall's rise to heavywyeight prominence, it has become increasingly difficult for him to dismiss the Englishman. So, following his three-round decimation of heavyweight great Stipe Miocic, 'Bones' teased a fight with Aspinall, before clarifying that he needs to be paid accordingly to do so.

In response, UFC CEO Dana White has promised to book the matchup. Unfortunately, there have been few updates about the fight, and many expect Jones to vacate the heavywyeight belt instead.

Jon Jones once pursued powerlifting during a sabbatical from MMA

While powerlifting is completely different from powerlifting, Jon Jones once dedicated a considerable amount of time to powerlifting. This led to a noticeable gain in muscle mass for 'Bones,' and took place when Jones was on a leave of absence following his infamous hit-and-run.

Upon his return to MMA, he faced Ovince Saint Preux, who had stepped in on short-notice for Daniel Cormier. They competed for the interim light heavyweight title in what was one of Jones' poorest performances. He still won comfortably, but fell short of his usual standards, leading to him eventually shedding his muscle.

