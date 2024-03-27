Jon Jones shares three-word reaction to Yoel Romero's latest "Saudi Man" look

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC athlete Yoel Romero share a friendly relationship and can be seen interacting with each other on social media from time to time.

One such interaction took place recently when 'Soldier of God' uploaded a post to his Instagram account. The post featured pictures of Romero sporting traditional Arabic attire, as he was on a trip to Saudi Arabia.

In the caption, Romero wrote:

"Black and white but #Saudi man"

Jones' took notice of the pictures and took to the comments section, where he wrote:

"Looking good Habibi."

Check out a screenshot of Jones' comment below:

Jon Jones comments on Yoel Romero's Instagram post

Romero had a long and illustrious career in the UFC. After building a professional MMA record of 4-1, the Cuban wrestling sensation made his UFC debut in April 2013. He took on Clifford Starks in a middleweight clash and knocked him out in the opening round of the fight.

During his UFC run, Romero took part in 13 fights and got his hand raised in nine of them. 'Soldier of God's' promotional journey consisted of him sharing the octagon with the likes of Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockhold, Lyoto Machida, Derek Brunson, Chris Weidman, Tim Kennedy, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza and Brad Tavares.

After losing his fight against Adesanya at UFC 248 in March 2020, he parted ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion. Since his departure from the UFC, Romero has been part of five MMA encounters and has emerged victorious in three of them.

His last outing took place at the PFL vs. Bellator Champions card in February 2024. He went up against Thiago Santos and defeated him via unanimous decision.

Dana White hails Jon Jones as the greatest MMA fighter

On multiple occasions, UFC CEO Dana White has showered praise on Jon Jones for his accomplishments inside the octagon.

White recently sat down for a conversation with podcast host Lex Fridman. At one point during the conversation, the 54-year-old spoke about 'Bones' and made his argument for Jones being the greatest fighter to ever grace the sport of MMA. The UFC boss said:

"[Jon Jones] has never been beat. He destroyed everyone at light heavyweight, which, at the time, was the toughest weight class in the company and the sport. Then he moved up to heavyweight, won easily at heavyweight... Nobody can debate who's the greatest of all time. It's absolutely, positively Jon Jones."

Check out his comments from the 47:27 mark below:

