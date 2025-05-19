"You are absolutely terrified" - Fans react to Jon Jones' unexpected reply to threat of being "stripped" of his UFC title

Jon Jones still lays claim to the throne in the UFC's heavyweight division. But interim champion Tom Aspinall is hot on his heels and raring to face off in a title unification bout. The continual delays in negotiations for a fight between the pair have seen calls for 'Bones' to be stripped of his title. During a recent back-and-forth with fans online, Jones addressed the idea of his belt being taken from him, and his reaction left fans unimpressed.

The two-division champion is currently in Thailand filming a Russian spin-off of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter reality show. Having uploaded footage of his time in Thailand on X, one fan posed the following question to him:

"Enjoying your last few days as champ before being stripped I see, eh Jon?"

Jones responded with the following:

"Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Fans were stunned by the response, as they took to the comment section to share their frustrations with the American. @MwepuMagic wrote:

"You are absolutely terrified"

Other fans slammed him for holding the division up, writing:

"Why are you wasting everyone's time"

"If you don't care surely you'd have vacated by now"

"Just vacate then"

One fan took aim at Jones' several run-ins with the law, posting:

"Been strip searched a couple times [to be fair]"

See more reactions below:

Dana White urges patience among fans during Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update

UFC CEO Dana White has told fans to exercise some patience with regard to the potential heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Each heavyweight champion holds one defense of their respective titles, and a unification bout between the pair is one of the most sought out after MMA matchups of 2025.

Given the lack of news regarding a potential heavyweight title bout, some fans and pundits have predicted that the fight will not materialize. However, during a recent Instagram Live, White shared a positive update on a potential Jones vs. Aspinall clash.

A clip of White's comments was uploaded to X by UFC on TNT Sports, where he said:

"I told you guys already, we'll get Aspinall vs. Jones done. Jon Jones vs. [Tom Aspinall], the heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I'll announce that soon."

Check out Dana White's comments on Jones vs. Aspinall below:

