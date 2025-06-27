Jon Jones snubs Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira UFC 317 main event debate with unexpected remark

Jon Jones made an unexpected statement regarding the UFC 317 main event, which features a clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship.

During a recent Q&A session on X, a fan urged Jones to choose between Oliveira and Topuria. Instead of making a selection, 'Bones' stated that he respects both fighters and will watch the highlights of their UFC 317 bout.

"I respect them both so much, I'll just wait to see the highlights."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Despite Topuria being a heavy betting favourite, Oliveira remains confident in his abilities as he plans to recapture the UFC lightweight championship.

There is no animosity between the two fighters, and the buildup to the bout has been incredibly respectful.

Jon Jones explains why the UFC took so long to declare his retirement

UFC CEO Dana White had earlier reaffirmed that the title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will happen this year, and Jones has even agreed and accepted a deal to fight Aspinall. However, last weekend, at the UFC Baku post-fight presser, White announced Jones' decision to retire from MMA.

Earlier today, Jones revealed that he had decided to retire last November, but was asked to reconsider his decision and give it more time. He posted on X:

"I was retired last November and I've been working nonstop, I'm actually working harder now that I’m not fighting, but it’s so much fun. No more sweating, just using my personality and giving fans all the love that I can. Sounds like a pretty good gig."

Check out Jones' reply below:

When asked by a fan on X about why he held up the division if he planned to retire in 2024, 'Bones' said:

"I was told 1000 times to just reconsider and just give it more time. That's the truth."

Check out Jones' reply below:

Jones' reply to a fan on X. [Screenshot courtesy: @JonnyBones on X]

