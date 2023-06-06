A clip of Jon Jones dancing at a wedding has recently gone viral on social media. The UFC heavyweight champ appeared to be having a gala time breaking a leg in traditional wedding attire.

The wedding, which was reportedly Palestinian, saw Jones trying out some moves from Dabke, which is a traditional Arabic folk dance.

Watch the clip below:

Fans seemingly had fun watching 'Bones' set the dance floor on fire.

Check out some comments below:

"More Muslim than Khabib"

"so this is what he is upto now😅😅😅"

"Greatest of all time."

"That's why he's the goat 😂😂😂"

"1 sniff and they both in some deep shit"

Bigballzz777 @bigballzz777 @ninamdrama @JonnyBones @ufc No real goat was harmed in the making of this video.. @ninamdrama @JonnyBones @ufc No real goat was harmed in the making of this video..

Jon Jones returned to action back in March, dominating Ciryl Gane en route to a heavyweight title win at UFC 285. However, Jones' return came alongside the exit of former champ Francis Ngannou, robbing fans of arguably the greatest heavyweight matchup of the modern earn.

Jones called out another heavyweight G.O.A.T contender, former champ Stipe Miocic, for his first title defense also hinting that it might be his last fight. While both parties are seemingly keen on the fight, there has been no concrete development due to some reason.

However, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that the matchup is being targeted for UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, New York.

While White seems confident of the fight coming to fruition, the UFC president has also invited boxing champ Tyson Fury for a clash against 'Bones' inside the UFC octagon. Jon Jones' longtime manager Malki Kawa recently claimed that the Fury booking might be closer to being done than we expect.

