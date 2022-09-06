Jon Jones, T.J. Dillashaw tested less than 10 times by USADA in 2022, Jiri Prochazka most-tested with 27 counts 

Some names in the MMA community have unfortunately become synonymous with USADA violations - Jon Jones is one among them, and T.J. Dillashaw is another. Regardless of their achievements inside the octagon, their infamous PED violations will forever be a black mark in their otherwise formidable records.

Despite said reputation, both Jones and Dillashaw have been tested less than ten times in the three quarters of 2022 that have passed. According to USADA's official website, Jones has been tested only three times this past year, while Dillashaw has been tested seven times.

In comparison, fighters like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Vollkanovski, and Kamaru Usman, who have not tested positive so far, have been tested 10-12 times. The most-tested fighter of the year is Jiri Prochazka, who has been surprisingly tested by USADA a whopping 27 times.

Needless to say, fans were surprised to come across the statistics. Some pointed out how Jiri Prochazka is unlikely use any PED due to his Samurai-inspired code of ethics. Others commented on how the "unbalanced" list did not have fighters like Jon Jones and T.J. Dillashaw.

Jon Jones and T.J. Dillashaw's USADA history

Jon Jones first tested positive in 2016 for the anti-estrogen substance hydroxy-clomiphene and a letrozole metabolite ahead of facing Daniel Cormier in a rematch.

Returning from a one-year suspension handed by USADA, Jones fought and defeated then-champion Cormier for the light heavyweight belt. However, his joy was shortlived as he failed a pre-fight urine test administered right before the event on July 28th. This time, Jones tested positive for Turinabol, a PED that helps with enhanced muscle growth and quicker recovery.

For a second-time offense, Jones was punished with an initially four-year ban, a $205K fine, and a revoking of his MMA license by the California State Athletic Commission, on top of stripping of his title.

On both occasions, Jones stated that the intake of performance-enhancing substances was not an intentional decision on his part.

T.J. Dillashaw, on the other hand, admitted his fault and owned up to it after getting popped for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) in 2019 after his fight against Henry Cejudo.

Later that year, Dillashaw revealed why he used EPO in a tell-all interview with Ariel Helwani:

“I took an anemia medication called Procrit, which the main ingredient in it was Erythropoietin (EPO). It helps rebuild blood cells. When you become anemic, your red blood cells start to plummet and you lose energy. I was on a super strict 1600-calorie day diet and working too hard. I pushed my body to extreme limits.”

