Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall drama a consequence of UFC's fading star power, claims lightweight contender: "The company loses a lot"

Renato Moicano believes Jon Jones has leverage over the UFC because of their alleged need for star power.

The number one headline in combat sports continues to be whether or not Jones will agree to fight interim title holder Tom Aspinall to unify the heavyweight division.

Many narratives and rumors have spread about what's happening behind the scenes. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano offered the following theory while speaking to MMA Fighting:

"I think it's absurd. [Jones] is doing the same thing [Conor] McGregor did to [Michael] Chandler. Two years waiting, wanting to pass Tom Aspinall's prime. The UFC is in a difficult situation because, at the same time, they want to resolve this. They still need Jon Jones, at least his image, just like they need McGregor. That's two problems the UFC would rather not have, but if they tell these guys to f*ck off, or if they pull them off, the company loses a lot. There's no space for stars like in the past. Like McGregor, like Jones, like Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar. It's more spread now."

Moicano continued:

"The UFC is in [Jones and McGregor's] hands, but in my opinion, they should strip [Jones] of the belt and put Tom Aspinall to fight someone else. But if you look at the division, who else? Ciryl Gane? I think Ciryl Gane sucks. People will criticize me, but Ciryl Gane can't even spell jiu-jitsu. The UFC is in Jon Jones' hands, and I don't think the [Aspinall] fight won't happen. Jon Jones is just buying time and won't do it because there's a big chance he loses to Tom Aspinall. Aspinall is a new generation of heavyweights."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments about Jones below:

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall this year

Many fans have lost hope for the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout to be scheduled for later this year. Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen believes Jones will make the matchup happen, which he explained during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. He said:

"Tom's going to fight, and he will get his request that the undisputed belt will be up... I have a hard time imagining that Jon is going to walk away from that. I just, I know I can't. I know publicly, he likes to have fun."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (38:00):

Jones last fought in November 2024, defending his heavyweight title for the first time with a third-round finish against Stipe Miocic. Meanwhile, Aspinall defended his interim heavyweight title with a first-round finish against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024.

