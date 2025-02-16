Jon Jones worries fans with cryptic six-word tweet after making comments about 'killing' in now-deleted Instagram Live: "Bro, are you alright?"

Jon Jones sparked concern among fans with a cryptic X post following a now-deleted Instagram Live in which he made unsettling remarks.

During the late-night stream, Jones spoke about disappointment and frustration, expressing thoughts that some interpreted as aggressive. He abruptly ended the session, leaving fans puzzled. Shortly after, he posted a vague message that only deepened the speculation.

Jones could be heard saying in the Instagram live session:

“You go on a trip, and get p*ssed off, disappointed. And as a Dad, you just wanna kill ‘em.”

Check out the video below:

He took to X later and wrote:

"Lilis I appreciate the support, brother."

Check out the X post below:

Jones was seemingly expressing gratitude to Ilia Topuria, acknowledging his support with a rose emoji. Topuria recently lauded Jones as one of his MMA GOATs, prompting some fans to interpret the post as a nod to that praise.

While some quickly deciphered the message on X, others remained uneasy, given the timing and Jones' recent controversial remarks. They wrote:

"Bro, are you alright?"

"Who is Lilis? What is he talking about?"

"Hope all is well with you man. Us supporters of you are worried about the live last night, everything good GOAT?"

"You good 'Bones'? That live last night got us worried."

"Is everything supposed to be Cryptic Code? Does he even realize he is posting on his public account? Are all of these psycho posts that make no sense to anyone actually supposed to not be publicly posted? None of it makes any sense. How can he hold the HW [heavyweight] belt?"

Fans react to Jon Jones' recent cryptic X post. [Screenshots courtesy: @JonnyBones on X]

Many fans are eager to see Jones return to action against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. UFC President Dana White recently dismissed rumors of a $30 million demand from Jones, assuring that negotiations for a fight against Aspinall are in progress.

