Jonathan Haggerty questions Superlek’s ability to trade with Rodtang in 4-oz gloves: “Can he hold his own?”

At ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will need to play to his strengths against one of the toughest tests of his career.

In one of the most anticipated matchups in ONE Championship history, the champ will finally face off with Superlek Kiatmoo9. Looking to stop Rodtang’s dominant win streak, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is one of the only men that can match up to the stature of ‘The Iron Man'.

Known for his elite accuracy and precision, the kickboxing champion is just as dangerous as his opponent for very different reasons.

The big equalizer that Rodtang possesses in this fight over his opponent is his bulldozer style, using his aggression, chin, and power to bully opponents inside the circle.

In giving his predictions for this fight, Jonathan Haggerty questioned whether Superlek, for all of his skill, has the chin and power to trade with the Jitmuangnon Gym student.

Having shared the global stage with the defending champion on two occasions, Haggerty knows all too well about the pressure that the dominant Muay Thai striker can put a fighter under. But the big question is whether ‘The Kicking Machine’ will be able to answer the call.

He questioned:

“I feel like Superlek’s got a lot more skill, but in 4-ounce gloves, is Superlek going to be able to stand there and take punches from Rodtang? That’s the key factor. Can he hold his own?”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on September 22.